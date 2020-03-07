Local students weigh in as classes cancelled at UW due to presumptive coronavirus case

HONOLULU (KHON2) — At the University of Washington, classes have been cancelled and moved online. The university made the decision after a staff member tested presumptive positive for coronavirus. Some local students on campus say they’re worried about what happens next.

“Whats going to happen next? How are we going to do our finals? How are we going to do our final projects? How are we going to do our in person tests because we can’t meet in person,” said Devin Ide, president of the Hawaii club at the University of Washington who is from Hawaii.

Over at the University of Washington campus, it looks like a ghost town.

“It was definitely a little slower, you know the buses aren’t as crowded. Walking around campus, there’s still a lot of people but not like the typical volume that you would see,” said Ide.

Some students say they were shocked, but prepared as coronavirus cases grew in Washington.

“Throughout the week, [teachers] were telling us to get ready just in case if we have to switch to online or like cancel classes or anything,” said Maysen Agbayani, a UW student who is from Hawaii.

With just two weeks until spring break, the university told students that in-person classes would be cancelled so they could clean the campus. However, their lunch area, libraries and gyms would still be open.

“[They said they] want to spend the next few weeks deep cleaning all the classrooms and meeting spaces, and getting it suitable for all students to come back on [March 30],” said Ide.

March 30 is when spring break ends, but some have already started early.

“It’s an opportunity because now being in class isn’t required, so I know some of my friends are planning on coming home [to Hawaii] as early as this weekend,” said Ide.

Ide said he’s staying for now until he hears back from teachers, but has stocked up just in case additional cases pop up on campus.

“I picked up a lot of food to make sure in case it gets really bad, and I can’t even go to the… or don’t feel safe going to the Supermarket to buy food, then yeah I have my stock of like instant ramen and things like that,” said Ide.

Students say as of right now, they’re expecting classes to continue regularly when they get back from spring break.