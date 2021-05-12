Hawaii staffing firms and businesses expect many job openings in summer

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Businesses say they are seeing a big return of customers.

“We didn’t hire a big crew when we started because we didn’t know how busy it was going to be, so we kind of came out of the pandemic blind,” said Scott Okamoto, Chart House Waikiki general manager. “Surprisingly now, it’s too good.”

However, with summer coming up, he said they will likely need more staff to handle the influx of customers.

“We’re hiring for food runner, busser … We need a couple of hostesses and the kitchen, we could use one or two more guys,” said Okamoto.

At Ichiriki, more tables have been added due to demand, and they also need more staff to run them.

“There’s more people willing to dine out more, venture out more, because they’ve been vaccinated, less restaurants available, less seating available, longer waitlists,” said Dee Dee Doi, Ichiriki manager.

Vacancies aren’t just happening within the restaurant industry. Staffing Solutions of Hawaii said fields like banking and healthcare also have many openings for the summer.

Rob Machado with Staffing Solutions of Hawaii said the vacancies are providing more opportunities for job seekers.

“We have opportunities for students who could possibly banking customer service or data entry,” said Rob Machado with Staffing Solutions of Hawaii. “We’re seeing a lot of agents, a lot of facilities right now who are offering positions to new grad nurses.”

He said vacancies are likely due to people finding another job or feeling unsafe to go back to the workforce. Some people are also still trying to figure out childcare.

Because employers need to fill these spots, Machado said it has also become easier for people who have little experience in a certain field to get a job in that field, like a recent graduate or someone looking for a career change.

“There are much more opportunities right now for people with less experience to get a job than may have been one year ago, two years ago, three years ago, where companies were pre-hard and fast that we need two to three years of experience doing XYZ, which is now they may be more flexible block training somebody from the start,” said Machado.

For those that are interested in applying to Ichiriki or Chart House, they can send an email over to the restaurants to inquire on job openings.