Local Spider-Man movie actor shares advice with future filmmakers about breaking into the industry

HONOLULU (KHON2) — He gained fame starring as Spider-Man’s best friend and on Saturday, November 16, local actor Jacob Batalon was back home sharing some advice.

He’s this year’s Daniel K. Inouye Institute Youth Ambassador for the Hawaii International Film Festival.

The Damien Memorial grad spoke to some of Hawaii’s future filmmakers trying to break into the business.

“I think the important thing is that you work hard to get lucky and ultimately you do everything yourself to put yourself into the position that you want and the opportunities are yours to have. And really just keep lifting yourself up every day because that’s the only person who will,” said Batalon.

HIFF continues Saturday and Sunday, November 17, at Dole Cannery Theaters before heading to the neighbor islands.

As for Jacob, he said that while he’s home he’ll spend time with family and go to the beach.