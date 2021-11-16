Local shoppers strike gold at second hand stores as holiday shopping rush gets underway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — At Goodwill Hawaii, the store is trying to keep up with demand of shoppers grabbing their Christmas decorations earlier this year. Everything that’s on the shelves from artificial trees to ornaments are going extremely fast.

Goodwill has seen its Christmas decor find new homes since Halloween.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“We’re already up 10 percent this month in sales so it’s really good to see new customers come in,” said Kelley Cho, Goodwill Hawaii Director of Communications.

Experts say big box retailers will continue to see issues with global shipping delays and shortages through the holidays. Shoppers aren’t waiting until it’s too late.

“We noticed that when we went to Target there wasn’t as much as there normally is or the prices were really really high for the one wreath I was looking at it was $40,” said Miranda Ramirez, a Goodwill customer.

With prices slashed at thrift stores, customers are scoring unique finds on a budget.

“Today I’ve already found some old school ornaments like the old school wood one’s from when I was a kid. Today i’m looking for a wreath and possibly a tree skirt or even a tree,” said Ramirez.

Over at Salvation Army, it usually puts its Christmas items out after Thanksgiving, not this year.

“In our bigger stores, we’re selling Christmas trees, we’re selling pieces of furniture that are red and green,” said Maj. Ronalee Fenrich, Salvation Army Administrator of Program of the Adult Rehabilitation Center. “In Waipahu, they’re selling a lot of Christmas style clothing.”

With less product expected on shelves at retail stores, experts say if shoppers stumble upon a great deal, buy it while they can.

Second hand stores also come with a two for one deal. Donate for a good cause and save a little money.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

“Everybody wins, you get to take something and give it away that you don’t really need any more. We can help somebody else with their budget and then we’re also helping to fund a really important program,” said Fenrich.