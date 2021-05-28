Local schools to begin band practice soon, as DOE gives the go ahead for bands to return in the fall

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With the green light from the Department of Education for extracurricular activities like band to start up again for the fall, some schools are already making preparations for rehearsal.

Band practice for some schools like Roosevelt High School start as early as next month.

“I know for the students, they’re very, very excited. Mostly we’re very limited on what we could actually do as an ensemble,” said Gregg Abe, Roosevelt High School music director.

Roosevelt was able to do an orchestra band performance, but marching band season was cancelled..

With the green light from the DOE, they are bringing them back in the fall, but Abe said they will still be closely following CDC guidelines.

“We’ll have specific drop off zones for the students so they won’t be dropped of all in one area all at one time, and we’ll still be masking up,” said Abe.

They are not the only ones starting slow. Maui High School will also have staggered arrival and departure times and split groups for rehearsal, which starts in June. For them, this will be the first time the students will be practicing together since the pandemic began.

Masks are required, but those playing a wind instrument will need to use a bell cover.

“It basically goes on the end of, like a saxophone. The bell opening of a saxophone, cover the end. So it’s like a mask for your instrument,” said Kerry Wasano, Maui High School band director.

From there Wasano said it’s a big question mark.

“We’ll kind of see how that goes and then we’ll ease into probably more normal rehearsal, larger rehearsals, a little bit later, depending on how all of this goes,” said Wasano.

The Department of Education said it is still working with the Department of Health to finalize health and safety guidance for the fall.

However, music directors say any opportunity to practice face-to-face is a win.

“I think the students are way more excited than I am just getting back and seeing everybody, you know, and just be able to just play in a normal situation,” said Abe.