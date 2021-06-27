Local retailer wins ‘Start with a Cart’ contest at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center

Kahului, Hawaii (KHON2) — Seven local businesses took part in Queen Ka’ahumanu Center’s “Start with a Cart” event. The contest focused on which vendor presented the best display and presentation, uniqueness of product and experience at their booth.

The winner, local retailer Mise Kimono, was chosen by more than 800 mobile votes and a judging panel comprised of representatives from Maui County Office of Economic Development, Maui Food Technology Center and Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center.

In honor of the victory, staff at Mise Kimono were awarded free cart space for three months, $250 from Hawaii USA Federal Credit Union and access to business and marketing consultation from the Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center.

“Winning a free cart means a whole lot,” said Shannon Loo, founder of Mise Kimono. “Our next step is to create a brick and mortar, and with the pandemic, the Start with a Cart program is an opportunity to be able to dive deep without having to think about the what-ifs.”

Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center says it hopes to continue to be a place of community, culture and commerce and is looking forward to welcoming new tenants, adding new art and placemaking initiatives and extending mall hours later this summer.