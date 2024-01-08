HONOLULU (KHON2) — Several local restaurants in Ewa Beach were the latest targets of smash-and-grab burglaries; the glass door entrances were shattered as thieves made their way inside. The impacted businesses fear these types of crimes are on the rise, while the Hawaii Restaurant Association is asking its members to be aware.

Wood panels now cover the entrances of at least four local restaurants in Ewa, after thieves smashed through the glass doors over the weekend.

Ahi and Vegetable was one of the restaurants that got broken into, its operations manager Paul Santos said the criminals also took two of their cash registers with them.

Santos said, “It was my job to put that plywood up so sadly, you know we still have to keep the operation to make up for the losses.”

Neighboring businesses were also hit in the middle of the night Sunday. Jolene’s Hawaii back-of-house manager, Allen Michael Deguia said, “It’s very unfortunate, it’s just a big setback for us because not only does it affect us but it’s also our neighbors and now we have to contact other people to get our glass replaced.”

The replacement of the glass doors and cash registers were the biggest setbacks for the businesses.

Deguia said they did not steal much of value from them, he said, “I mean was it worth it? I don’t know just a few Arizona cans.”

There have been 48 burglary reports on the Honolulu Police Department’s crime map in the last seven days.

The Hawaii Restaurant Association Executive Director Sheryl Matsuoka said they are hearing from concerned restaurateurs.

“A lot higher than normal and they’re saying that it’s very blatant crimes,” Matsuoka said. “There’s probably nothing really in there, they just break in and then they leave.”

She recommends to restaurant members to not leave cash inside the registers overnight, knowing businesses have become the targets of break-ins.

“The message also for the restaurateurs and the business is lots of lighting on the outside of the restaurant,” Matsuoka said. “Many times you’ll see the restaurants even leaving their lights on inside so that they can see if anybody goes into the restaurant.”

The HRA also recommends installing cameras outside the business as well as pointing towards the cash counter, to help efforts to gather police evidence.