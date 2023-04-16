HONOLULU (KHON2) — Despite a string of restaurants permanently closing at the start of the year, one Hawaii restaurateur is doing the opposite, they are expanding and opening new locations and some said it is a positive sign for the industry.

When the Hawaii Kai Outback Steakhouse closed in late February, Brandon Mezurashi saw an opportunity.

“It is a little risky but from our perspective, there’s no better time to do it than now,” Mezurashi said. “With the tourism and everything coming back to what it is locals are coming out more and we provide good food.”

Mezurashi helped open the second location for Scratch Kitchen. He said there are plans to expand even more in the near future.

Tamara Tumacder was the general manager at the Outback location, she joined Scratch Kitchen and said many other employees who worked at the chain restaurant kept their jobs.

Tumacder said, “People were worried it was going to go into retail or more parking spaces, so to be another restaurant huge.”

Mezurashi said hiring the employees who worked at Outback Steakhouse was a big part of getting the restaurant open in a matter of weeks.

The Hawaii Restaurant Association tracked at least seven restaurant closures since the beginning of the year.

But the HRA incoming chair Ave Kwok said they are noticing positive trends, such as lower fuel costs which have helped business owners.

Kwok said, “The logistics, and shipping costs went down, so I think the cost of the food may not go down right now but it will eventually go down and it is going to help the restaurateurs, right now it has stabilized.”

Kwok is a restaurateur and commercial landlord, he is seeing more interest from possible tenants who are looking for spaces to open cafes and restaurants. He is offering incentives for business owners interested in opening new locations.

Kwok said, “We’re giving three months for free base rent, and I know there’s a lot of landlords who come in, and welcome the restaurants.”

According to the HRA, the number of eateries open today has surpassed pre-pandemic levels and with Mother’s Day ahead, the holiday will likely give a push to new restaurants.

Mezurashi said, “We are offering jobs, we are offering positivity, we are offering good food to the community.”