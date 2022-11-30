HONOLULU (KHON2) – A local production company recently won two awards in the Chicago International Indie Film Festival.

The Static Movie is a one-hour show that premiered on KHON2 and KHII Sept. 25, 2021 about a woman’s struggle to find balance in her life as she deals with her practical husband and her father who is showing early onset Alzheimer’s disease.

The movie won an award for best feature film in the Moody Crab Film Fest and for Jury Special mention award in the Chicago International Indie Film Festival awards 2022.

The movie was produced, written and directed by Kendrick Simmons from K. Simmons Media Group.

Simmons is dedicated to making films that bring a positive outlook on local communities.

He said filming Static during the pandemic helped create jobs and highlight local Hawaii businesses like Murphy’s Bar and Grill and Lunalilo Homes.

Simmons said a portion of the profits from his films will be donated to causes that he is passionate about. For more information about Static or K. Simmons Media Group head to their website.

Simmons is currently in the middle of producing a six-part miniseries called Finding Kate Hawaii.

He said a portion of the distribution profits will be donated to the Hawaii Children’s Cancer Foundation.