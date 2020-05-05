Local PGA head pleased with golf course reopenings

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Private golf courses are also among the businesses allowed to reopen.

On Friday and throughout the weekend, more than two dozen courses throughout the islands welcomed back customers.

Despite new stricter guidelines for both players and course operators, the head of the PGA of America’s Aloha Section says he’s pleased by how it went.

“The best part about the weekend was not only being able to get the golf community back out there to do what they like to do but there’s a lot of great workers were out for the last month,” said Wes Wailehua, PGA of America. “So many of them are very happy to see regular customers and be back with friends and be available out there to help everybody have a good time this weekend.”

Wailehua says courses will continue to adjust and accommodate more players at the situation allows.

In the meantime he reminds that city courses including the popular Ala Wai Golf course are set to reopen Tuesday, May 5.