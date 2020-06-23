Local Pet Loss Counselor finds life after tragic death of family pet

HONOLULU (KHON2) – For many of us, our pets are more than just pets and losing them can be a traumatic experience. Now, a local pet loss counselor is using inspiration from her own heartbreak to help others.

“It’s become my mission and a gift I have that through my own heartbreak and devastation from losing my first dog, I really wanted to help others,” said Marianne Schultz a certified pet loss counselor at Arms of Aloha.

Marianne Schultz has been a pet loss counselor for the last eight years after the tragic loss of her best friend Maggie. Along the way she’s helped countless amount of people experiencing the same grief.

“I try to share the love they had for their family member and I always tell them ‘yes your family member is gone, but the loving companion, loyal member of the family, but your pet will always and forever live on with you in your heart.'”

Schultz offers one hour counseling sessions every Thursday. Her service is available via telephone or Zoom and is free of charge.

“We have people talk about how they felt during their loss, how they were anticipating their loss because of illness. We have people say what they’re doing as a memorial for their pet. We also help parents who are supporting their children at the loss of a family pet. For most of them, they’ve never experienced death before.”

The pet loss counselor says it’s not easy, but it’s worth it to help pet owners get through such a tragic time.

“It humbles me and I have deep gratitude that at such a very sad time in their lives, they contact me and share and cry and we walk that journey of the loss of a family member.”

The next pet loss counseling session will be held this Thursday at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom.

For more information about the pet loss counseling and Arms of Aloha click here.