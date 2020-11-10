Local nursery owner hopes poinsettia sales boost business

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Like many other businesses during the pandemic, farmers and nurseries have been struggling. Now with the holidays rapidly approaching, plant nursery owner, Glenn Miyashita, is hoping to bank some green.

Miyashita is the owner of Glenn’s Nursery in Waimanalo. The plant nursery is home to thousands of poinsettia plants, which bloom right on time for holiday sales.

“I consider poinsettias the hardest seasonal crop to grow,” said Miyashita.

And while the vibrant red flora signals the fast-approaching winter season, Miyashita says he and his team have been working at growing the crop since July when it was imported from California.

“We water it once a day or twice a day depending on the fertilizer in our water system,” explained Miyashita. “I have customers that come back and they show me the plant and tell me they take care of it.”

He says his plants should start appearing soon in grocery and big box stores and of course his nursery in Waimamanlo.

