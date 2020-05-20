Local music community reflects on passing of their dear friend and mentor Willie K

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Willie K was a huge star to his fans, but he was also a great friend and mentor to many he worked with in the music industry.

Those who worked with Willie K admired him as a legendary musician and the talented, loving and caring person he was.

“He could tear anything up from Rock and Roll to the most sweetest intimate Hawaiian ballad that you ever heard in your life,” said Kelly Boy Delima, lead singer of Kapena. “He would do ‘We are the World’ and he would do all of these different voices and I’m just kind of tearing up already thinking of all of those.”

From his talent to his soul, those in the music industry are reflecting on the legacy Wille K is leaving behind.

“He always had a smile for me, he always had a joke or something to laugh about and he always had something just, just real special about him that you just kind of gravitate to him,” said Henry Kapono.

The Maui-native also used his years of experience to take care of the next generation of musicians.

“He called me back up on stage I was like ‘oh what’ and so I came up and he put his arm around me and he looked at everyone and said ‘hey you see this boy over here, he’s the next generation and I want you to take care of him like you took care of me and support this boy’ and I’ll just never forget that,” said Jake Shimabukuro.

Willie K will always be remembered by his close friends for the way he touched their lives.

“We had some wonderful, wonderful times that will always be etched in my heart and in my mind so thank you for your music braddah we send our love and aloha to you and your family,” said Delima.