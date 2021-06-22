Local man rescued after entering waters offshore Spitting Caves

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A day of fun turned dangerous Monday evening after a local man found himself in need of rescue 30 yards off Spitting Caves.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 9-1-1 call for the distressed swimmer at approximately 5:40 p.m.

Five resource units staffed with 20 personnel responded. Two canoe paddlers in the area, each with a one-man canoe, made their way to the swimmer, who used the canoe as a floatation device until HFD swimmers made contact.

After making contact, HFD determined a need for a rescue boat due to the shoreline terrain and wave heights.

HFD’s rescue boat loaded the swimmer along with HFD personnel on scene and proceeded to Maunalua Bay Beach Park.

The man was not reported to be injured.