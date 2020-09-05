Local lifeguard to be honored for saving professional surfer’s life one year ago

A surfer leaves the water in Honolulu, Saturday, July 25, 2020, as Hurricane Douglas approaches. President Donald Trump issued an emergency declaration for Hawaii on Saturday because of Douglas, directing federal assistance to supplement state and local response efforts. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Red Cross will honor lifeguard Jason Bitzer with the “Red Cross Certificate of Merit” this Tuesday, Sept. 8 for heroically saving an injured surfer over one year ago.

On Apr. 8, 2019, Bitzer was paddling out to catch a few waves before starting his shift as a Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguard when he spotted Jamie O’Brien, a professional surfer, get wiped out by what he describes as a six to 10-foot wave. The surfer reportedly split his head on a reef and was going in-and-out of consciousness when Bitzer pulled him to shore.

Red Cross Hawai’i says the “Red Cross Certificate of Merit” is the highest award given to individuals who save or sustain a life using skills learned in a Red Cross Training Services course.

“We’re extremely proud to present a Certificate of Merit to Jason Bitzer,” said Diane Peters-Nguyen, Regional CEO of the Red Cross Pacific Islands Region. “His actions exemplify our mission to help people prevent, prepare for and respond to emergencies.”

Bitzer says he encourages others to pursue trainings offered by the Red Cross.

