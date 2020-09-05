HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Red Cross will honor lifeguard Jason Bitzer with the “Red Cross Certificate of Merit” this Tuesday, Sept. 8 for heroically saving an injured surfer over one year ago.
[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]
On Apr. 8, 2019, Bitzer was paddling out to catch a few waves before starting his shift as a Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguard when he spotted Jamie O’Brien, a professional surfer, get wiped out by what he describes as a six to 10-foot wave. The surfer reportedly split his head on a reef and was going in-and-out of consciousness when Bitzer pulled him to shore.
Red Cross Hawai’i says the “Red Cross Certificate of Merit” is the highest award given to individuals who save or sustain a life using skills learned in a Red Cross Training Services course.
“We’re extremely proud to present a Certificate of Merit to Jason Bitzer,” said Diane Peters-Nguyen, Regional CEO of the Red Cross Pacific Islands Region. “His actions exemplify our mission to help people prevent, prepare for and respond to emergencies.”
Bitzer says he encourages others to pursue trainings offered by the Red Cross.
For more information, visit their website.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Local lifeguard to be honored for saving professional surfer’s life one year ago
- ‘Don’t be selfish and be considerate’: Fight not over yet for COVID-19 survivor Coby Torda
- Hawaiʻi COVID Collaborative set to launch new initiative to help combat the spread of coronavirus.
- Public safety department reports 13 more positive COVID cases
- DLNR to close Puna Trail and Haena Beach