Local leaders welcome Biden administration

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 59th presidential inauguration commemorated Joe Biden’s start as the 46th president of the United States.

Several local Hawaii leaders shared their congratulations with the new administration.

U.S. Senator Brian Schatz, who was present at the inauguration in Washington D.C., released the following statement to the president and vice-president:

“Today marks a day of hope for Hawaii and our country. The last four years have been difficult. It has tested the very idea of who we are as a country and what we stand for. We have experienced historic challenges, real pain, and a despicable attack on our Capitol two weeks ago today. But through it all, our democracy has endured, and there is reason to be hopeful. With the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris today, we have a chance to unite our country and move into a new direction – one that is focused on ending the pandemic, helping struggling families and small businesses, creating new jobs, and building back a better, fairer, more inclusive country. Together, we’ll work to fight climate change, expand health care, protect benefits for Hawai‘i’s seniors, and ensure our state continues to get its fair share of federal dollars. It won’t be easy, and there will be setbacks that come with success, but I am confident that this new administration will always strive to do good, to help people, and to work towards ‘a more perfect union’ that our founders believed in.” U.S. Senator Brian Schatz

U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono was also in attendance for the swearing in of the new president and vice-president:

After four years of chaos, division and mindless cruelty, the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris offers a profound moment to turn the page, reflect on the challenges we face, and steel ourselves for the hard work to come. As this work begins today, I draw strength from the challenge President Biden issued to all of us to defend the truth and unite to confront the multiple crises facing our country. Working together, I am hopeful that we can defeat this pandemic, reinvigorate our economy, combat the climate crisis, and confront systemic racism in our country. U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono

Senator Hirono and Senator Schatz at the Capitol before the Inaugural Ceremonies

(Courtesy: Office of Senator Mazie Hirono)





U.S. Congressman Kai Kahele took to twitter to share his congratulations.

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino offered his congratulations in a released statement: