State lawmaker arrested on DUI suspicion

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police arrested Hawaii House representative Sharon Har on suspicion of driving while under the influence.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

It happened just after 10 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 22.

Sources say Rep. Har was allegedly going the wrong way on South Beretania Street. She was reportedly stopped by police after trying to turn the wrong way on Piikoi Street.

On Tuesday, House Speaker Scott Saiki commented on the incident: