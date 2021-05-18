Local Laie family in the spotlight on recent episodes of “Family Feud”

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A local family made quite the impression after their appearance on “Family Feud”.

Laie’s Ah You family were on a recent episode of family feud where they showed off their “slap dance” skills.

“The thing they told us at the auditions… we just want you to be loud and proud,” said Kingsley Ah You. “We’re all entertainers. We all dance at the Polynesian Cultural Center, so we can do loud and proud and big motions. So, we felt pretty confident.”

The family said they auditioned back in 2019 and finally got the call to head to the studio last October. They jumped at the chance.

“We just figured this is never going to happen again, so lets just do it now, and so we did,” said Julia Ah You.

They had to get tested before taping the show and had to wear masks at all times on set, except when they were filming. They say the pandemic wasn’t going to stop them.

“It’s all about family especially in these times with COVID-19, so it was even more fitting that during COVID-19 we were able to fly together as a family and be together,” said Kingsley.

“We come from a very small tight knit community and we knew everybody from back home was going to be cheering us on and we wanted to do good for them,” Mariaha Ah You added.

The Ah You family played three rounds and made it to the final “Fast Money” round twice but ended up short both times. They say they have no regrets.

“We just have a lot of fun as a family… It was something on our bucket list we wanted to for sure cross off.” Ah You Family, Family Feud Contestants

As for what happens next, the family said, it’s back to normal life. Though if they get called back to the show again, they say they wouldn’t hesitate to return to “Family Feud” and win this time.

“The fact that we were there together on the big stage with the one and only Steve Harvey as a family, I mean, there were memories that were created that will be with us forever,” said Ephraim Manumaleuna.