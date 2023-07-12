HONOULULU (KHON2) — Each year, KHON2 honors and celebrates Hawaiʻi’s kūpuna who have made and continue to make a difference in our community.

In this year’s ‘Ike Kūpuna, KHON2.com is sitting down with several who’ve impacted the worlds of politics, sports and entertainment.

George & Jean Ariyoshi

The Ariyoshis are Hawaiʻi’s longest serving governor and first lady. George and Jean Ariyoshi spent decades in the political arena and have been married now for 68 years. Although the 97-year-old left office years ago, the former governor always thinks about Hawaiʻi and its future.

They’re sharing their secret to being together for almost 70 years and advice for the next generation.

Melveen Leed

Music Icon Melveen Leed is a living legend who continues to perform as a singer, comedian and entertainer. The 80-year-old Leed has persevered through personal challenges after being diagnosed with leukemia seven years ago and is in remission.

Coming from humble beginnings on Molokai, Melveen Leed has persevered. We’ll talk to her about how she continues to give back to the community and why she thinks that’s so important.

Nanci Kreidman

Nanci Kreidman has been fighting to end domestic violence in Hawaiʻi for more than 40 years. The 69-year-old Kreidman is the CEO and co-founder of the Domestic Violence Action Center and is now retired. She’ll sharing the passion behind her lifelong mission and what she plans to do in retirement.

Les Murakami

Les Murakami coached the University of Hawaiʻi Baseball Team for 30 years, taking the team to 10 NCAA regionals and one College World Series.

When he started as coach, there wasn’t even a practice field for the team; and he’s largely responsible for the baseball stadium on the Manoa campus that is named after him.

He’s telling us about his favorite players and best memories and how he’s persevering now through health challenges.