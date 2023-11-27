HONOLULU (KHON2) — As you get ready to count down to Christmas, an inspirational story from right here in Hawaii can help put you in the giving frame of mind this holiday season.

If anybody knows how to make lemonade for people struggling with life’s lemons, then it’s Nainoa Tindle from Mānoa.

He didn’t set out to be a philanthropist.

“When I was, like, I can’t remember if I was six or five,” remembered Nainoa Tindle. “But around then, I started selling lemonade. Just, like, I, just, like to buy, like, some stuff for myself.”

But he quickly realized he could do good instead of just doing well.

“A couple years ago, the idea came up that I should start selling for, like, for a good cause for like a fundraiser,” said Tindle.

So, at the ripe old age of 10, he raised $1,000 for Toys for Tots. That was just the start.

“The next year I did was a fundraiser for Shriners, and I made about $4,000 for that,” revealed Tindle.

So, he upped the ante again.

“And then this this year, I did Make a Wish,” said Tindle. “And I made around $20,000 for that.”



Meanwhile, a publisher assembling a book with a tale for every day of Advent got wind of Nainoa’s story and thought this 8th grader could weave an inspirational tale of his own.

The main character, whose name is Kai, has a friend who has a leg disability. But she always wanted to go to a place like Disneyland.

So, Kai has this idea to fundraise so he could get his friend there. What happens next is all part of “Lemonade Lessons”, a short story as a chapter in “The Enchanted Christmas Treasury”.



“He now has a little bit of a legacy of his story, which a lot of people know because of the fundraising,” said Dr. Lisa Hartwell-Tindle, Nainoa’s mother. “But now there’s a chapter about this beautiful story of kids, written for kids by a kid, inspired by his story as a kid, it’s just amazing.”

Besides his recent turn as an author, he will be returning to lemonade philanthropy, too.

“II do plan on doing a fundraiser this year, but I have not chosen a nonprofit for it yet,” said Tindle.

And he’ll keep busy during December doing readings from the book to kids at local hospitals.



“And, hopefully, inspire them to do the same thing that there is zero obstacles in the way if you just truly believe in something,” said Dr. Hartwell-Tindle.

The book can be purchased on amazon with a portion of proceeds benefitting “Senstory,” an organization that helps children with special needs.

Hard-copy versions can be bought locally from the Tindle family.