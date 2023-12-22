HONOLULU (KHON2) — A local interior designer is bringing a new sense of design and style across Hawaii one home at a time.

“I love the story behind people… What makes them happy, what kind of energy they need in their home…I just happen to be a designer to kind of translate all of that stuff,” said owner Shaolin Low.

Shaolin opened her shop in Kailua in July.

“You can expect to find good energy, good vibes, happiness,… I created this out of my own love of every single thing that’s in here. So you’ll find a lot of really thoughtful, unique pieces,” Low added.

And she’s no stranger to bringing in fresh ideas into homes. Her family has been doing it for generations.

“My dad’s a general contractor. His dad was a general contractor. My mom’s an interior designer, and her dad owned a home store… Similar to home depot. Before home depot was a thing,” Low continued.

Now she’s opening the curtains to the next step in her career with a home improvement show on Magnolia Network.

“A production company reached out to me just saying, hey, we love what you’re doing. We created a… Pilot episode for what we’re hoping will be a season that will get picked up next year,” Low told KHON2.

A bigger opportunity to showcase more local talent.

“I absolutely love what we do, but I love our community even more…I’ve always really liked working with local tradespeople, woodworkers, carpenters, obviously laborers, but also local artist. I love bringing in as much local talent as I can to any of the projects we do, and so this show really is about that as well,” she said.

If you need some design inspirations for your own home, come check out woven by shaolin in Kailua.

You can also catch the premier of Home In Hawaii on the Magnolia Network or stream it on Discovery Plus and Max.