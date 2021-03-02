Local inmate found dead at Honolulu Federal Detention Center four days after arriving

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An inmate at the Honolulu Federal Detention Center was found dead over the weekend.

It happened on Saturday, Feb. 27 at approximately 11:30 p.m.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The Federal Bureau of Prisons says staff found the inmate, identified as 59-year-old Bryan

Aasted, unresponsive at the facility. According to the bureau, responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measures and requested emergency medical services (EMS). Aasted was pronounced deceased by EMS personnel.

Aasted arrived at FDC Honolulu on Feb. 23 after being indicted for Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin and Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Heroin.

It is unclear what caused Aasted’s passing, but the facility reports that no other staff member or inmate was injured.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the United States Marshals Service were notified.



