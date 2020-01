HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s a sad day for east Oahu residents.

Wednesday, January 15, marked the last day for Bubbies Hawaii Kai.

The ice cream shop at Koko Marina Center will close for good after more than 20 years in business.

The location’s owner says, changing business operations made the closing necessary.

You have until 11 p.m. to get your hands on their sweet treats for one last time.

But it’s not all gone for good. Bubbies mochi ice cream will still be available at select retailers.