HONOLULU (KHON2) — Get ready to bust a move because she’s dancing her way to the top while showcasing the Hawaiian culture to a national audience.

Madison Kailey Garcia was featured on the “Live with Kelly and Ryan” show in May after winning their virtual weekly trivia dancer competition.

Now, she’s up for the grand prize of $2,500 but she needs your help. Madison Kailey Garcia joined Wake Up 2day to discuss her dance journey. To vote for Madison, click here.