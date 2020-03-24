Local hospitals asking for medical supply donations

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Some hospitals in the state are asking people to donate masks and other medical supplies.

Hilo Medical Center said they’ve been taking mask donations since Sunday.

“This is in anticipation of what we need.. Our preference is to have supplies within reach on hand on campus on the Big Island,” said Elena Cabatu, Hilo Medical Center public information officer.

The mask donations must be in new condition and never opened. Cabatu said they will accept any donation and any donation helps.

“That one mask that you’re donating it could really be a matter or making sure our nurses…. or maintenance people… any one of our staff has the equipment they need in the event that we run out,” said Cabatu.

But Hilo Medical Center isn’t only asking for face masks, they’re also asking for face shields, goggles and gowns.

They say donations have already been pouring in.

“We got a bunch of other supplies from those who had organized around the Puna lava situation and they had some extra supplies, and we’re so grateful for that,” said Cabatu.

Hilo Medical Center said donations can be given Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. near their Human Resources area of the hospital on Rainbow Drive and Waianuenue Avenue.

Hawaii Pacific Health said it’s also accepting donations of new medical supplies for its four medical centers. They’re accepting surgical masks, N-95 masks, medical gowns and gloves.

They say anyone who wants to donate, can drop them off at any of their medical center entrances.

To help with the supply shortage, some local designers, like Ari South, have even transitioned from making clothes to making masks.

“Coming off the heels of Merrie Monarch getting cancelled… so for us as a brand, as a vendor, that was a huge hit for us. But I never wanted to stay there for too long in the worry and the loss of it,” said South.

“We halted everything put it in pause and now we’ve just been focused on what we can do to serve the community, which is this,” said South.

South has been designing and selling face masks for people to use, They recently donated about 200 masks to Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center.