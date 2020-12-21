Local hairstylist gives homeless veterans free haircuts ahead of holidays

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Twenty homeless veterans received a complimentary haircut on Sunday, just in time for the holidays.

Janet Pakula, owner of Hair We Go mobile hair salon, extended her services to local veterans with the help of the Institute for Human Services (IHS).

Pakula says she wanted to help veterans like her best friend and grandfather who served during WWII.

“There’s something very therapeutic and healing with someone grooming you. I love to see the transformation both physically and emotionally with these men after a haircut. You can see their spirits come back to life,” says Pakula.





Courtesy: Institute for Human Services / Janet Pakula

IHS says this isn’t the first time the local hairstylist is dedicating her time to help those in need. When she lived in California, she did haircuts for three days straight for veterans in need.