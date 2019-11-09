Local Grammy award-winning singer Kalani Pe’a sings to grandmother with Alzheimer’s

HONOLULU (KHON2) — While there’s no cure for Alzheimer’s, music has shown to have emotional and behavioral benefits for those living with the disease.

Local Grammy award-winning singer Kalani Pe’a knows that first hand.

His grandmother has had Alzheimer’s for the last 10 years. But he says music remains his connection to her.

“She’s truly the love of my life,” he said. “I know she’s happy for me. I know every time I see her. I grab her and I sing to her. There is that window of opportunity, about 30 seconds of opportunity for me to capture her remembering. Many families are ashamed to say they have family members affected by it. I really want to encourage the importance of not being ashamed to talk about it, to ask for help — advice and help from the Alzheimer’s Association. And it’s okay to cry on somebody’s shoulder.”

The singer posted the video of him singing to his grandmother on his Instagram.

He wrapped up a sold-out tour in Japan last night and says a portion of the proceeds from his shows always go toward programs supporting Alzheimer’s patients and their caregivers.