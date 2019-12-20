Local gas prices hold steady for the holidays

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The biggest holiday travel period of the year kicks off this weekend, and gas prices are holding steady for local residents staying home and arriving tourists, according to the AAA Hawaii Weekend Gas Watch.

As of Thursday, Dec. 19, the statewide average price is $3.66 a gallon, which is one cent lower than last week, unchanged from a month ago and seven cents higher than on this date a year ago, according to GasPrices.AAA.com.

In Honolulu, Thursday’s average price for regular is $3.54, which is one cent higher than last week, one cent higher than a month ago and 17 cents higher than on this date last year. The Hilo average price is $3.76, which is two cents lower than a week ago, unchanged from this date last month and 27 cents higher than on this date a year ago.

In Kahului, the average price is $3.84, which is the same as last Thursday, one cent higher than a month ago and three cents higher than on this date a year ago. Lihue’s average price for regular is $3.88, which is unchanged from last Thursday, two cents higher than last month and 23 cents higher than a year ago.

“AAA has predicted that Oahu and Maui will be the No. 3 and No. 4 destinations nationwide for holiday travelers, so we are reminding drivers during this holiday season not to drive intoxicated or ‘intexticated,’” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaii General Manager.

Motorists can find current gas prices along their route with the free AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad, and Android. The app can also be used to map a route, find AAA discounts, book a hotel and access AAA Roadside Assistance. Learn more at AAA.com/Mobile.