Local fisherman in awe after close encounter with tiger shark

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A local fisherman has quite a story to tell, and he has the video to prove it.

Devin Kanda said that he was fishing in a kayak with some friends off of Diamond Head on the 4th of July when a large tiger shark swam right at him, and then right underneath his kayak, slightly bumping it.

Fortunately, Kanda saw the shark coming just in time, and was able to get his hands and feet out of the water. He said that after the initial encounter, the shark swam away.

Kanda said that he was surprised rather than frightened. He added that he was in awe because of its size.

