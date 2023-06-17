HONOLULU (KHON2) — A warning has been issued from the Hawaiʻi State Department of Health.

According to the DOH, a brand of raw oysters may be contaminated with norovirus.

Health officials said thus far it has received reports of five people becoming sick after eating raw oyster shooters at a local restaurant on May 10.

An investigation found the oysters were from a shipment by Dai One Food Company from the Republic of Korea, and norovirus was detected in one of two samples collected.

The company has voluntarily recalled oysters harvested between Feb. 2 and Feb. 4 as well as April 13 and April 14,. The DOH said they were shipped to Hawaiʻi, Georgia and Minnesota.

Restaurants, retailers and consumers are being asked to throw away the affected product.

Norovirus can cause stomach issues such as diarrhea, vomiting and nausea.

A photo shows oysters from South Korea that have been linked to norovirus on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Hawaiʻi Department of Health)

The following information was provided by the DOH:

What do restaurants, retailers and consumers need to do?

Restaurants and retailers should not sell the potentially affected raw oysters. Restaurants, retailers and consumers should dispose of any products by throwing them in the garbage or returning to their retailer or distributor for destruction.

Restaurants, retailers and consumers should also be aware that the oysters may be a source of pathogens and should control the potential for cross–contamination of food processing equipment and the food processing environment. They should follow the steps below:

Wash hands with warm water and soap following the cleaning and sanitation process.

Retailers, restaurants, and other food service operators who have processed and packaged any potentially contaminated products need to be concerned about cross-contamination of cutting surfaces and utensils through contact with the potentially contaminated products.

Retailers that have sold bulk product should clean and sanitize the containers used to hold the product.

Regular frequent cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces and utensils used in food preparation may help to minimize the likelihood of cross–contamination.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, norovirus causes 58% of foodborne illnesses acquired in the United States.

“Each year, foodborne norovirus illness in the United States costs about $2 billion, mainly due to lost productivity and healthcare expenses,” said the CDC website.