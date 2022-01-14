Local eateries urged to put up Hawaii Restaurant Card signs

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Local eateries are being urged to put their Hawaii Restaurant Card signs up.

The second round of these cards — purchased by companies in 2021 with values of $25, $50 or $100 — are for their employees to put money back into local businesses.

Those who received a Hawaii Restaurant Card can use it at any food service establishment. They can even use the card to purchase alcohol.

“You can actually put food on it, bakery items, coffee shops and even alcohol. So you can even buy your favorite cocktail with the Hawaii Restaurant Card.” Sheryl Matsuoka, Hawaii Restaurant Association executive director

“It feels great,” said Kuhio Ave Food Hall employee and Hawaii Restaurant Card owner Michael Pacheco, “It feels amazing to contribute to our local community here. Not being from Hawaii, it’s really important for me to give back to the local community, so I really, really appreciate it.”

The Hawaii Restaurant Association partnered with American Savings Bank to get the Hawaii Restaurant Cards cut and processed by Christmas in 2021.

The cards are valid through Thursday, June 30, 2022.