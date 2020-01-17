Local crafters unite to help Australia’s wildlife

Australia is recovering after suffering from deadly wildfires for months. The images of injured wildlife have caught the eye of a worldwide audience.

The devastating blazes have sparked a global effort on social media. The “Relief Crafters of America” Facebook group is uniting knitters to create and donate items to help the injured wildlife. The group has over 54-thousand members and counting.

Grace Chee took the lead in organizing a local group of Relief Crafters. She’s gathered some of her friends..who already have sewing skills from creating costumes for comic conventions.

Some of the items officials are requesting are blankets, joey pouches and bat wraps.

The Facebook group has arranged different hubs across the country for the items to be shipped to.

These local relief crafters say even though were thousands of miles away, we’re never to far to lend a helping hand.