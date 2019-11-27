Local cookbook author Lynette Lo Tom shares recipe for no-cook cranberry sauce and spicy cranberry sauce

Local News

by: web staff

Posted: / Updated:

Local cookbook author Lynette Lo Tom stopped by the studio to share some of her favorite Thanksgiving recipes. Here, she shares a recipe for no-cook cranberry sauce, as well as a recipe for spicy cranberry sauce.

The recipe can be found in her books “A Chinese Kitchen” and “Back in the Day,” but are listed below:
1 apple, cored
2 oranges, peeled
12 ounces fresh cranberries, substitute frozen
Optional: strips of orange zest
1/2 cup sugar Cut apple and oranges into large chunks. Put in food processor with cranberries and sugar. Add zest if using. Blend into uniform small pieces. Serve!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story