Local cookbook author Lynette Lo Tom shares recipe for no-cook cranberry sauce and spicy cranberry sauce

Local cookbook author Lynette Lo Tom stopped by the studio to share some of her favorite Thanksgiving recipes. Here, she shares a recipe for no-cook cranberry sauce, as well as a recipe for spicy cranberry sauce.
The recipe can be found in her books “A Chinese Kitchen” and “Back in the Day,” but are listed below:
1 apple, cored
2 oranges, peeled
12 ounces fresh cranberries, substitute frozen
Optional: strips of orange zest
1/2 cup sugar Cut apple and oranges into large chunks. Put in food processor with cranberries and sugar. Add zest if using. Blend into uniform small pieces. Serve!
