Local company holding fundraiser for Love’s Bakery employees

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A local company is hoping to provide some assistance to the 231 employees of Love’s Bakery who will be left unemployed after the popular staple closes on Wednesday, March 31.

“Aloha Revolution” is paying homage to Love’s by selling shirts inspired by the bakery’s logo.

The pandemic took a toll on Love’s business and the company announced it will be closing up shop at the end of the month on Monday, March 1.

Every penny made during the fundraiser will go toward giving every displaced Love’s employee a gift card from Foodland and Snack-N-Save.

The cloting company says, they are giving back to thank the workers for all they have done for the community.

“Not only just being a food company that I like to eat, it’s just sad that a company that was started here in Hawaii is not able to sustain, after 170 years, is not able to sustain any longer. It’s kind of a sad story.” Edward Sugimoto, Aloha Revolution owner

Sugimoto says the union that represents Love’s Bakery reached out to him and they were able to coordinate the fundraiser together.

The shirts will sell for $30 each and Aloha Revolution is currently accepting pre-orders.

Click here to support the fundraiser.