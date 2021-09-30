Local comedian Tumua Tuinei adds 2nd show at Blaisdell Concert Hall

Local News

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Local comedian Tumua Tuinei announced that he will be having a second comedy show at the Blaisdell Concert Hall on Saturday, Dec. 11, after tickets to his first show sold out.

Tickets for his second show will go on sale at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2. Those who would like to purchase tickets can go onto Tumua’s website here, the Ticketmaster website or at the Blaisdell box office.

Tumua’s first show for his ‘Bringing Back Local Comedy Tour!’ will be on Friday, Dec. 10, also at the Blaisdell Concert Hall. However, tickets sold out within two hours after going on sale on Saturday, Sept. 25.

