HONOLULU (KHON2) — Local comedian Mel Cabang has died in Vegas on Saturday, December 21.

The comedian was in his 70s.

This is according to long-time friend and fellow comedian Frank De Lima, who got in touch with Cabang’s wife.

Cabang is a comedian and actor who has appeared in popular shows such as the most recent Hawaii Five-0 series, 1983’s Magnum P.I.

He even performed in the Na Alii of Comedy show alongside fellow comedians Frank De Lima, Andy Bumatai, and Augie T.