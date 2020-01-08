Local clothing brand grows by spreading one smile at a time

A local clothing brand is growing by spreading one smile at a time.

From vibrant colors to whacky prints, Oahu Golf Apparel is making a name for itself on and off the golf course.

“I came up with the idea four years ago and started with that and just kind of slowly got going and it took a second to actually get to where I want to be,” said Tim Hazelgrod owner of Oahu Golf Apparel.

Thanks to its uniqueness, the brand now catches the eyes of over 25,000 people on Instagram. To show gratitude towards the community, Hazelgrod attends the Sony Open ever year to give away dozens of Oahu Golf Apparel goods.

“It’s the fans and Hawaii, the aloha spirit is to give and when you give it puts a smile on someone’s face and it keeps you coming back,” said Hazelgrod.

“It’s busy, busy, busy, but it’s all worth it at the end of the day. You put a smile on people’s faces, introducing new people to the brand there’s nothing better than that it’s such a good feeling.”

Oahu Golf Apparel has gained the support of big names like Kolten Wong and Shane Victorino to name a few.

So what’s next for the brand? A collaboration with comedian George Lopez!

To find out more about Oahu Golf Apparel, click here.