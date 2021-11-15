Local businesses offer incentives as hiring woes continue with holiday rush underway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — At Pearlridge Center, Hina, a local clothing company, is gearing up for the holiday shopping rush. The store is stocked up and ready to go, but one thing that’s missing is applications for holiday hires.

Black Friday might means less time to shop if hiring woes continue.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“Being open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. is long hours for our staff, so if we don’t have enough help we might have to adjust our hours here at the mall,” said Ginger Miner of Hina.

Hina says they’ll have staff on standby to work all day if it comes down to it. One of the hardest challenges has been finding workers available for the weekdays.

Other local retailers like City Mill say it’s been a year long battle trying to bring in workers.

“We definitely do not have enough for what we feel we need,” said Shannan Okinishi, marketing manager at City Mill.

Across eight City Mill locations and two Simply Organized stores, the company is hiring every position from sales associates to IT analysts.

“We’ve really tried to do whatever we can with our benefit package. Even for part timers, we offer medical, dental, 401k, PTO, and flexible schedules. We’ve been trying to do everything that we can to make it attractive,” said Okinishi.

Other places like Hilton Waikaloa Village on Hawaii Island are offering $1,000 incentive to new employees while other businesses are also getting creative with attracting new hires.

“You got gift cards if you signed up and if you got hired, we’ve heard about refer friend when you refer a friend and they get hired,” said Tina Yamaki, Retail Merchants of Hawaii President. “Then you get a gift card or cash bonus type of thing and the bonuses and the cash incentives and the gift cards. It all varies from store to store.”

Retailers are asking for patience this holiday season and for shoppers to get their shopping done early before the rush.

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

“Don’t wait if you need something or if you’re looking for family gifts, if you’re trying to do your Christmas pictures or you’re trying to do something come and visit us,” said Miner.