HONOLULU (KHON2)– With just two days left for Congress to approve funding for millions of federal workers, the threat of a government looms closer. And now local business owners are bracing for impacts.

Time is running out for Congress to pass 12 appropriation bills to fund the federal government, with a deadline of September 30, a short-term spending bill could be the only way to continue funding federal programs and employee salaries.

But even that remains uncertain.

Hawaii Senator Brian Schatz spoke on the Senate floor Thursday. He said, “I’ve seen the same thing, over and over again. Shutdowns don’t work the government eventually reopens and neither side has accomplished a single thing, no one wins but Americans have a lot to lose.”

The White House said in Hawaii, 1,199 TSA agents and 113 air traffic controllers would continue to work without pay. Which historically has led to longer waits and travel delays.

For thousands of essential military personnel, Oct. 13 would be their last full paycheck if the government shutdown prolongs.

The Moanalua Ruby Tuesday owner Rick Nakashima said nearly half of his regular business comes from military families. He expects dining out could be the first expense to go when money is tight.

Nakashima said, “If this lasts a while, people start being strapped for their money it’s really going to affect us. Hopefully it won’t I pray the politicians do what they’re we’ve put them in office to do.”

Meanwhile, the FEMA news desks told KHON2 News the work in long-term recovery efforts such as the Lahaina fires should not be impacted by a possible shutdown.