Local boy spreads aloha one thank you at a time

HONOLULU (KHON2) – 9-year-old Raiden is giving back to Honolulu’s Finest.

It all started with a simple “thank you” five years ago.

“When we first started my tutu and my mom told me let’s just go say thank you to the military, officers and firefighters and then we started to give out cards that said thank you you’re my hero cards,” said Raiden.

These thank you cards are Raiden’s way of showing Hawaii’s first responders that their hard work doesn’t go unnoticed.

“It says thank you you’re my hero written and it has my picture and it says I got your six.”

Raiden has given out hundreds of cards already and says the reaction he receives is priceless.

“One of the reactions was like really happy and they started to almost cry and then they gave me a hug.”

It’s all a team effort with mom and grandma making and designing the cards. Raiden’s mother says she’s inspired by his drive to give back.

The word about Raiden’s efforts has spread nationwide. Several police departments across the country have even requested a box of cards for their own officers.

As Raiden gets older he wants to give out more than just cards and he already has a couple of ideas in mind.

“Maybe for the police officers, donuts and coffee because it’s like their favorite thing.”