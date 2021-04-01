Local bank, nonprofit team up to create fund in memory of slain Aiea man

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In partnership with the local non-profit, Adult Friends for Youth (AFY), the Central Pacific Bank (CPB) is collecting donations for the surviving family of Honolulu social worker Malakai “Mo” Maumalanga.

Mo tragically lost his life on March 27.

First responders found the 45-year-old man lifeless with gun shot wounds. Some residents said loud popping noises rang through the usually quiet neighborhood.

A former gang member, Mo successfully transformed his life and became a well-respected professional in the community.

AFY says they worked with Mo from an early age and continued to work with him through his youth and into early adulthood.

Maumalanga went on to earn a bachelor’s and master’s degree in social work. Through his work with AFY, the nonprofit says he dedicated his life to helping others and most recently served as Director of Redirectional Services.

“Mo was an amazing young man that had so much respect for people,” said Deborah Spencer-Chun, President and CEO of Adult Friends for Youth. “He was charismatic and the person in the room everyone wanted to be with. He had a heart of gold and gave so much of himself to the young people AFY served. He wanted to always give back what he was given in life: a second chance. He will be dearly missed. I, (along with) the other staff members and the family have been inundated with calls and texts because of all the lives he has touched. He was truly a peaceful warrior and a champion for our kids.”

Mo is survived by his wife and five children.

Donations can be made at any CPB branch. Checks can be made payable to: The Malakai “Mo” Maumalanga Memorial Fund. For those looking to donate online, click here. Please indicate on the form that your donation is for The Malakai “Mo” Maumalanga Memorial Fund.

For a list of CPB branches, click here.