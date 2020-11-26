Local bakeries say Thanksgiving sales are proving to be busier than previous years

HONOLULU (KHON2) — People planning to get a pie or other baked goods for Thanksgiving this year may want to hurry and buy early. Some local bakeries sold out within hours of opening on Tuesday, Nov. 25.

Kilani Bakery had to close down at 1:30 p.m. for a few hours to restock some pies and other items. It told customers it would reopen at 4 p.m. and many stood in line in anticipation. Dawn Takara, Kilani Bakery manager said this has never happened before.

“We are so grateful, I mean blessed beyond measure that, you know, we have people like this that will continue to support us, even if we run out of pies,” said Takara.

Ewa Beach father and daughter duo Stacey and Elana waited about 20 minutes to get Kilani Bakery’s butter rolls and brownies. Stacey said it’s a tradition.

“When they grow up … hopefully she’ll pass it down to her family,” said Stacey.

After having to close twice during the pandemic, and having to deal with construction in the area, Takara said sales holiday sales this year are more important than ever.

“Thanksgiving is our biggest holiday for us, and I’m sure for a lot of other bakeries. So, this is the one that, you know will carry us through the holidays and the beginning part of the year … We kind of don’t know what each day is going to bring with the pandemic and just trying to survive it.” Dawn Takara, Kilani Bakery Manager

They are not only ones hoping holidays sales will continue to help the business.

“It’s been really a very challenging year and with the pandemic – the way people have to interact with each other has really changed our business a lot,” said Max Tanaka, Ani’s Bake Shop general manager.

Ani’s Bake Shop also had a ton of customers come to their store.

“We got slammed today, and I was thinking it was gonna be slow,” said Tanaka.

This year, they added a new drive through pickup for those uncomfortable waiting in line.

“I’m hoping that our customers find it a nice service, because it seemed like a lot of people were happy to have the ability to drive through in the safety of their own cars. So, you know, I think that was really a great step up for us,” said Tanaka.

He said he is hopeful 2021 will turn out better.

“2021 is a hopeful New Year. You know, we hope we’re hoping the vaccines will be real, and workable, and that, you know, our, our family, our ohana will be able to get back to what we used to be,” said Tanaka.