Local bakeries giving away free donuts on National Donut Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Get your appetite ready. Friday is National Donut Day. In honor of the special day, several bakeries will be giving away free donuts.
The day of pastry was created in 1938 to honor Salvation Army donut lassies: women who served the treats to soldiers during world war one.
Here is a list of businesses giving away free donuts:
Regal Bakery
- 3040 Ualena Street #40th, Honolulu, HI 96819
Daylight Donuts
- 4100 Rice St #4, Lihue, HI 96766
PURVÉ Donut Stop
- 1234 Kona St, Honolulu, HI 96814
Krispy Kreme
- 433 Kele St, Kahului, HI 96732
Dunkin
- Aloha Island Mart, 94-780 Farrington Hwy, Waipahu, HI 96797
- 98-1002 Moanalua Rd, Aiea, HI 96701
- 1170 Kuala St Suite 300, Pearl City, HI 96782
- Aloha Island Mart, 45-620 Kamehameha Hwy, Kaneohe, HI 96744
- 3270 Ualena St, Honolulu, HI 96819