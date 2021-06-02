Local bakeries giving away free donuts on National Donut Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Get your appetite ready. Friday is National Donut Day. In honor of the special day, several bakeries will be giving away free donuts.

The day of pastry was created in 1938 to honor Salvation Army donut lassies: women who served the treats to soldiers during world war one.

Here is a list of businesses giving away free donuts:

Regal Bakery

3040 Ualena Street #40th, Honolulu, HI 96819

Daylight Donuts

4100 Rice St #4, Lihue, HI 96766

PURVÉ Donut Stop

1234 Kona St, Honolulu, HI 96814

Krispy Kreme

433 Kele St, Kahului, HI 96732

Dunkin