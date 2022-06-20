HONOLULU (KHON2) — Another hub for local businesses is closing.

Moanalua 99, the former 99 Ranch Market in Mapunapuna will soon be shutting its doors. Home Depot is taking over. Current tenants say they have until July 15 to get out but some are pleading for more time.

Hawaiian Island Twisters gymnastics facility has been at the old 99 Ranch building since 2004. It’s about 12,000 square feet, hosting nearly 800 students from 18 months to 18 years old. They’re now trying to find a new place, but with parking and size requirements to run the facility they’re not having any luck.

“Literally looking at buildings constantly trying to find a new home for all of these kids,” executive director, head coach, and founder Joe Rapp said. “A tiny gym would be around 8,000 square feet. Most of the gyms on the mainland are 30-40 thousand square feet. It’s going to hurt and affect all of them, every single kid in this gym.”

One of them is Cady Chiu, a junior at Punahou who just competed at nationals and is hoping to get to college on a gymnastics scholarship.

“Gymnastics isn’t really a place where you can take it outside, and do it outside,” Chiu said. “:so this facility is pretty much all we have to train.”

Some of the restaurants at the food court in the market have been around since 1999. They say they were only given 45 days notice until they have to leave.

“Suddenly I’m really heartbroken because they just give us a sudden short notice,” Diem 99 Cafe owner Huynh Le said. “We have to move out, and I stay here for so long. I love here and all of our customers love us. We love them so much.”

Home Depot tells KHON2 “We want to do this in the most considerate way possible and have gone above what Hawaii law requires so current tenants have more notice to make plans.”

Tenants said they just want a chance to find a new place to go.

“We hope they’re going to give us some more time,” Le said.

Home Depot wants to remodel the space and doesn’t expect a store to open until 2023.