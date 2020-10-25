Local artists set off to beautify traffic boxes from Nanakuli to Makaha

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A project to beautify Oahu’s leeward coast community kicked off on Saturday morning.

Artists started painting murals on traffic boxes along Farrington Highway in Nanakuli. The project will involve more than 25 traffic boxes from Nanakuli to Makaha.

Valley of Rainbows is behind the initiative, which is being funded largely by a $25,000 grant from the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP).

All of the artists have a connection to the leeward coast and the murals will showcase the beauty and legends of the area.