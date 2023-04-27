HONOLUU (KHON2) — Local artist Kamea Hadar is known for his large murals.

But his latest work is a collaboration that’s big.

Literally.

“I’ve had a lot of really interesting collaborations with a lot of different artists, but I, I would say this is definitely the most interesting one, said Kamea Hadar, a local artist.

You could say Kamea Hadar’s latest work is wild. He recently teamed up with Vaigai, the Honolulu Zoo’s Asian elephant to create a one-of-a-kind piece of art.

“So, it’s the first time that I’ve seen any artist being pampered so much with snacks in between every stroke or every few strokes. But it’s also the first time that I’ve ever seen an artist eat their brush halfway through a painting laugh,” said Hadar.

No animals were harmed – it’s non-toxic paint.

Hadar said he’s always willing to donate his talents to help organizations. So, when he was approached by the Honolulu Zoo to help raise funds for the Zoo’s conservation efforts, it was an easy yes.

He was impressed with the painting pachyderms passion and skill.

“You would think with such a big animal they would be kind of this clunky kind of knock over things type of being, but they’re very, very delicate and very intelligent. And I’ve heard that before. So, I wasn’t necessarily surprised; but when I did see it with my own eyes, it was– it was pretty striking,” explained Hadar.

Hadar said he worked with Vaigai’s color scheme and created the final piece, titled ‘primate paina’.

It’s available, along with another painting, on the zoo’s online auction.