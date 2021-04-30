Local agency, foundation providing food boxes to Kalihi-Palama residents for Mother’s Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Palama Settlement and The Clarence T.C. Ching Foundation are partnering to distribute food boxes to hundreds of Kalihi-Palama residents to celebrate Mother’s Day.

The food boxes will contain two frozen chickens, noodles, eggs, vegetables, fresh fruit and bread.

Community members can stop by the Palama Settlement for the food boxes on Saturday, May 8, but are asked to make a reservation for a pick-up appointment time first. Palama Settlement’s program administrator says the agency is determined to supporting its community.

“We are so grateful to The Clarence T.C. Ching Foundation for giving Palama Settlement the opportunity to provide these boxes to hundreds of our community residents. During these difficult times, we here at Palama Settlement have seen the need for basic necessities on the rise. We are determined to do our part and continue to support those with the greatest needs in our community in every possible way.” Anna Streegan Stone, Palama Settlement program administrator

The distribution event will take place from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 810. N. Vinyard Blvd.

Residents are asked to call Pauni Nagaseu-Escue at (808)-848-2528 or Lani Davis at (808)-848-2529 to reserve a food box.

Gift bags containing See’s Candies and feminine hygiene products will also be given out on Mother’s Day while supplies last.

Visit the Palama Settlement website for more information.

Mother’s Day is on Sunday, April 9, 2021.