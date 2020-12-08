Local adopter’s pet story earns $50,000 grant for Maui Humane Society

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Maui man who opened his heart and home to a shelter dog helped bring tens of thousands of dollars to the shelter that took her in.

The Petco Foundation, in partnership with BOBS from Skechers, invited adopters to share how their pet has changed their life to give the organization they adopted from a chance to receive lifesaving grant awards.

One Kihei resident, who goes by Rory, shared with the foundation how his pet, Kaia, changed his family’s life.

Rory says Kaia helped him and his stepdaughter find comfort, companionship and laughter after the loss of his wife.

“The morning after my wife passed, Kaia needed a walk, so I got out of bed and I walked her. I walk Kaia six times a day because we live in a condo and she’s very active. She starts my morning and she ends my night. Kaia really saved us,” he shared.

The story earned the Maui Humane Society a $50,000 Holiday Wishes Grant from the Petco Foundation.

“Obviously, this has been a really difficult year for all of us, so this Petco Foundation grant means the world. These funds give us the resources to continue to save pet lives and give our animals positive outcomes, in spite of the way our transports have been impacted and the financial hardships of our community, we’re so excited and we’re so grateful,” said a spokesperson from Maui Humane Society after being surprised with the grant.

Rory’s heartwarming story about his adopted dog, Kaia, was selected as one of 50 national winners from thousands of submissions.

Maui Humane Society now has a chance to earn an additional $25,000 with the public’s help. The Petco Foundation is holding a “People’s Choice” competition. The Maui Humane Society is asking people to vote for Rory’s story to help them earn the lifesaving funds.

Voting will run until Dec. 16 at 12 p.m. CST or 8 a.m. HST.

To help support the Maui Humane Society, vote here.