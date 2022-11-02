HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you’re in need of medical equipment that you can’t afford, one Hawaii realtor living in Waikoloa Village wants to help.

In September, Phyllis Klicker came up with the idea behind the Waikoloa Loan Closet following the closing of a property that had medical equipment, coupled with the instability of the real estate market on the Big Island and wanting to make a difference in her community.

“We needed a space to store the items, and the partnership that I now have needed to know if there was a need,” said Klicker. “There was a definite need, and the Loan Closet probably was a reality in October.”

The Waikoloa Loan Closet, located at the Kupuna Care office on the second floor of Waikoloa Highlands Shopping Center, lends home medical equipment to people recovering from illness or injury. People can donate their own equipment, and those who need it can come in and borrow. No questions asked.

“Each person has their own story,” said Klicker. “Relatives visiting the islands, tourists who may need a wheelchair, to someone recovering from back or knee surgery.”

The equipment is offered free of charge to anyone in need. There’s no limit to what someone can borrow, and there is no time limit either. You are simply asked to return the equipment when you no longer need it so the next person can benefit.

Klicker is partnering with Kupuna Care, an agency that focuses on care for Hawaii’s elderly. They keep track of the timeframe and can follow up with borrowers who may need additional assistance, such as caregiving, meals or transportation. Klicker calls it a win-win situation.

“Also, I’ve partnered with Mike Lam, Captain of the EMS division in Kona, through the Fire Dept. They are monitoring the types of calls coming into 911,” Klicker said. “He claims that most of the calls are from the elderly that need help.”

She’s created an inventory list for Lam and North Hawaii Hospice in case they have someone who needs something specific. They can look at her inventory and make arrangements to come get it. Walkers that have seats and wheelchairs remain popular items that people are borrowing. Bed rails are also a need as well.

Klicker is still learning how everything all comes together, but she hopes that by having items accessible to the elderly or anyone in need, along with the partnership with Kupuna Care, that they may be able to help curb the amount of calls coming into the call center and better care for kupuna.

“I’m amazed by what people are giving. Things that we aren’t even thinking about, we are getting. We are getting everything,” said Klicker. “We received a bed monitor. These are used for people who perhaps have dementia. Once the person wakes up and moves from the bed, the caregiver knows that they are awake. I didn’t know something like that even existed.”

Klicker wants to continue spreading the word about the Waikoloa Loan Closet and partnering with those in the medical profession, like Lam.

“I’m really being guided by the people,” said Klicker. “So many people do not have insurance to cover the cost of crutches or a commode that might make their healing process easier. Our goal is to provide assistance to people in times of need.”

To donate, call or text Klicker at 808-217-6816 or Beverley Brand at 808-895-4679. The Loan Closet will be available to dispense items Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. by appointment. Check on equipment availability with Kami Bolster at 808-756-7186.