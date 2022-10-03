HONOLULU (KHON2) — After managing to survive through the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, L&L Hawaiian Barbecue in Sarasota, Florida, said they’re lending a hand and some aloha to those around who weren’t as lucky.

The L&L branch said they are joining relief efforts to help those in their local community that was affected by the destructions of Hurricane Ian.

“We’re trying the best we can to show Aloha given the current circumstances. We’ve joined in the relief effort by providing ice and water to many impacted,” said Kim Barker, owner of the L&L Hawaiian Barbecue location in Sarasota.

In addition, L&L said a generous customer donated $5,000 for the restaurant to provide hot meals to victims.